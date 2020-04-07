Sidharth Malhotra: Look out for mental health in these times

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) On World Health Day, actor Sidharth Malhotra has stressed on the need to work on mental health along with physical health, saying everyone needs to remain "extremely positive, hopeful and appreciate all the basic things in life".

"This year on World Health Day, India and the world is going through a very crucial and very unfortunate time where we are fighting this virus which is extremely deadly. The only way to fight it is social distancing, hence the lockdown within the country and around the world," Sidharth said.

"I am hoping that everyone is following it because it is for their benefit and for the society. It makes us realise how important health is and environment is. I am hoping that everyone appreciates the fact that they are healthy and can move around once they get out and are more conscious of what they do with their nutrition or the environment around them," he added

The actor believes in having a holistic approach towards wellness and health, and that's what he hopes everyone tries to achieve during these testing times.

"Since all of us are practicing social distancing and are under lockdown, we do have a lot of time on our hands apart from all the agencies, medical staff, police and other people who are working day and night… This is the best time where you can spend maybe half an hour a day doing some kind of physical activity within the house. It could be walking, free hand exercise, playing sports, or skipping," he said.

The actor continued: "I look at fitness from a very holistic point of view. I won't even just say physical exercise. It is mental health as well, where we have to keep and realise that at times like these you need to be extremely positive, hopeful and appreciate all the basic things in life, workout aside. So, also lookout for your mental health. We have all the time in the world to spend it with family and I am hoping people are making good use of the time."

The "Ek Villain" star also thanks the "all the medical professionals who are working night and day without any break in such crucial and dangerous times for our benefit".

"Whatever, I say is less … They are the real heroes. Along with the medical staff, i would like to thank the police, cleaning staff and people who ensure that we get our essentials. They are doing a fabulous job. They are the real heroes."

Sidharth feels that the severe times have made him "realise that we are mere guests on this earth and not the master"..

"Whenever we come back to our normal lives we need to realise that and remember that ," he said.

