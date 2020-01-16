Sidharth Malhotra shares 'Shershaah' poster on his birthday

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share a poster of his new film "Shershaah" on his birthday. The film chronicles the story of Kargil war hero Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life for the country in 1999.

"An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice.

Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020. @Advani_Kiara @vishnu_dir @karanjohar," Sidharth tweeted.

The film's lead actress Kiara Advani also shared the poster with her fans and wrote: "Thrilled to be a part of an ode to the Kargil War hero & his brave journey. Presenting the UNTOLD TRUE STORY of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) - #Shershaah. Aur Janamdin Mubarak @SidMalhotra! Releasing 3rd July, 2020. @vishnu_dir @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @b_shabbir @aishah333".

Talking about the movie, Sidharth had earlier told IANS: "Everyone knows about his heroic stories from newspapers and articles. When you meet people who have lived with him, his family or have known him personally, you feel an immense kind of pressure. First, you hope to do justice to his personal life and family," said Sidharth...It's something that is very close to my heart. It's like a passion project."

"Shershaah" marks Tamil filmmaker Vishu Varadhan's directorial debut in Bollywood. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is slated to hit theatres on July 3.

--IANS

abh/vnc