Sidharth Malhotra ties cooking prawn during social distancing

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Mar 2020 17:17:00 IST

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Amid all the coronavirus chaos, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is trying his hands at something new. He has taken to cooking prawn!

Sidharth on Saturday shared a video on Twitter that shows him cooking. He adds that it is never too late to try something new.

"Well, it's never too late to try something new! Here's #MyAttemptAt cooking Butter Garlic Prawns for the first time which surprisingly turned out pretty well Winking face with tongue Make the most of this time guys and keep trying new things," he captioned the video.

The actor, who was last seen in "Marjaavaan", is now gearing up for his next "Shershaah". The biographical film traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth has a double role in the film, as the armyman and his identical twin Vishal. Kiara Advani also features in the film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan.

