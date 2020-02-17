  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sidharth referred to Shehnaz's father as 'daddy'?

Sidharth referred to Shehnaz's father as 'daddy'?

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Feb 2020 12:29:37 IST

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) A video of "Bigg Boss 13" winner and TV actor Sidharth Shukla referring to Punjabi singer Shehnaz Gill's father as "daddy" has gone viral.

In the clip doing the rounds, Sidharth is seen walking down from the stage to his van. Shehnaaz's father Santokh Singh Sukh is seen greeting him while he comes out and Sidharth reaches out to him.

According to social media users, the "Balika Vadhu" actor referred to Shehnaaz's father as "Haa Daddy" but later changed it to uncle.

Sidharth was declared the winner of the Colors' reality show on February 15 after spending over 100 days in the "Bigg Boss 13" house. He has defeated Jammu-born model and co-contestant Asim Riaz.

Sidharth bagged the "Bigg Boss 13" trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.

Over his four-months journey in the show, Siddharth managed a big fan following. His closeness with Shehnaaz was widely appreciated and their hashtag #SidNaaz took over social media for months.

--IANS

dc/in

NewsKaty Perry shares adorable photos from her engagement anniversary party

Katy Perry shares adorable photos from her engagement anniversary party

NewsIs Colors Bigg Boss genuine?

Is Colors Bigg Boss genuine?

NewsMohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani share a romantic kiss

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani share a romantic kiss

NewsSidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsKartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

NewsBTS unveils longest-ever tracks list for new album

BTS unveils longest-ever tracks list for new album

NewsKaty Perry shares adorable photos from her engagement anniversary party

Katy Perry shares adorable photos from her engagement anniversary party

Fashion & LifestyleFilmfare 2020: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others graced the filmfare awards

Filmfare 2020: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others graced the filmfare awards