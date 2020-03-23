  1. Home
Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill recreate Salman Khan and Kajol's iconic pose

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recreate Salman Khan and Kajol's iconic pose
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 23 Mar 2020 12:01:12 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are recently in the news for their upcoming song. Fans of Sidnaaz are excited for this cute Jodi as they will recreate their love on-screen again.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently recreated Salman Khan and Kajol’s iconic pose from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry has been loved by the audiences since Bigg Boss days. They have always been the cutest couple from BB 13 house.

This latest picture is going viral on the internet as Sidharth is holding Shehnazz’s dupatta the same way Salman Khan hold Kajol’s dupatta in the song Sajaan Ji Ghar Aaye.

Shehnaaz look good in plain white outfit while our hero Sidharth Shukla is seen wearing casual T-shirt and his romantic smile says everything.

Check out the picture below:

