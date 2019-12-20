Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai indulge in fresh ugly spat

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 13" contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are back in fighting mode. According to a recent promo of the controversial reality TV show, the actors have gotten into a new ugly spat.

In the promo video, the two can be seen using abusive and derogatory remarks for each other.

Basically, a fight erupted initially between Sidharth and Asim Riaz, who is the new captain of the house. Later, Rashami butted in, which irritated Sidharth.

In the clip, Sidharth is seen asking Asim if Rashami is his spokesperson.

Apparently, he also described Rashami as Asim's "naukrani" (maidservant). Rashami got agitated and reverted him saying, "naukrani hogi teri maa (your mom is a maidservant)".

As tension escalated, other contestants including Arhaan Khan, who is Rashami's boyfriend, and Asim ganged up against Sidharth.

Asim called him lonely, although Sidharth did not affected by the antics of the other housemates.

"Akela hoon and akela khush hoon (I am along and I am happy being alone)," Sidharth declared.

--IANS

sim/vnc