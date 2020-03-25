Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz is a dear friend

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Mar 2020 15:03:03 IST

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Shukla says Shehnaaz Gill is his "dear friend", and adds that his bond with her hasn't changed after "Bigg Boss 13".

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of "Bigg Boss 13". In fact, their fans gave their bond a name -- #SidNaaz -- and the hashtag keeps on trending on the social media. They united once again to feature in the music video of singer Darshan Rawal's new number, "Bhula dunga".

"Working with Shehnaaz has been fabulous. She is a fun loving person who brings a lot of positive energy! It's been great working with Shehnaaz," Sidharth told IANS.

"Shehnaaz is spontaneous and fun and hence working with her overall lightens the mood," he added.

Talking about how the bond changed after the show, the "Bigg Boss 13" winner said: "Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus outside is very different. The bond however is still the same as we still meet each other the same way we were inside the house."

Shehnaaz has been quite open about her feelings for Sidharth, and even declared that she loves him.

Asked how he defines his relationship with Shehnaaz, Sidharth said: "She's a dear friend."

Sidharth feels "Bhula dunga" is a song of love, heartbreak, memories and the happy moments of a relationship.

"It's been a fantastic experience working on this song and it's truly a fabulous team! Darshan is a fabulous singer and extremely talented, Punit Pathak is stellar at his work and the entire team working on the project is fabulous. Everyone has put in so much hard work into the song and I am grateful for the positive feedback we are garnering," he said.

--IANS

sug/vnc

