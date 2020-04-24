Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill join TV stars in Bigg Boss-style video to encourage lockdown

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) "Bigg Boss" 13 hit couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill, along with a slew of TV actors including Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hasnandani, Karan V. Grover, Erica Fernandes and Karishma Tanna, are among celebrities who have come together for a special video urging people to stay indoors amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Surbhi Jyoti, Aditi Sharma, Aasif Sheikh, Maniesh Paul, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sehban Azim, Reem Shaikh, Parth Samthaan and Vikram Singh Chauhan also feature in the video, which is inspired by the format of "Bigg Boss", and it imagines what would happen if all these stars were to live together amid the pandemic.

Sharing the video on social media, Ekta Kapoor, who has produced the video, wrote: "These unprecedented times call for all of us to be alone, yet together! Here's an attempt, a made-at-home video, for which all of us from the Television Fraternity got together to voice our solidarity and give hope. #TvFraternityStandsTogether."

Choreographer Remo D'Souza is seen playing the role of Bigg Boss in the video. From telling actors the importance of staying home to making them to help each other in household chores, Remo gives a funny and informative take to virtual Bigg Boss.

--IANS

sim/vnc