Passionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 09 Apr 2020 16:32:27 IST

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka was a romantic drama series, which premiered on 4 June 2018 on Colors TV. It was produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa under Sphere Origins.The show focused on changing relationships, love triangles and extra marital affairs.

The story revolved around Mauli, Nandini and Kunal played by Aditi Sharma, Drashti Dhami and Shakti Arora. In 2019, the show took a generation leap and focused on Mishti, Pari and Ruhaan played by Tejasswi Prakash, Aneri Vajani and Kunal Jaisingh.

Also Read: Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

The first season was about childhood friends Nandini and Mauli. Nandini falls in love with Kunal, Mauli's husband. The series also shows domestic violence against women by focusing on Nandini's husband, Rajdeep.The series' first season was broadcast on Colors TV. The second season was released on the digital streaming platform Voot.

We have a list of songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'. Check out the songs below:

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka season 1 title song

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2 Title song

Deewana Tera Kurban Hua

Tu Hi Woh Rehnuma Hai

