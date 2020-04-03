  1. Home
Singer Chris Mann gives Coronavirus twist to Adele's Hello
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 17:00:00 IST

With the entire world trying to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic by implementing lockdowns, American singer Chris Mann has recreated Adele's famous single 'Hello' by giving it a coronavirus twist leaving his fans all around, fascinated.

In Mann’s version, the lyrics take a hilarious turn as the song shows our desperation as we continue to struggle due to ongoing Coronavirus spread by staying home.

In the new video, the Voice finalist can be seen perfectly reenacting Adele’s hit number, which depicts the disconnect she suffered from her past relationship.

The lyrics of the song goes, "Hello from the inside" and "Hello, it’s me. I’m in California dreaming about going out to eat. Just a burger with cheese, or a shaken margarita, baby back ribs from Chili’s."

The hilarious lyrics are teamed up with Mann’s overdramatic acting as he screeches on a window glass and crushes the curtains in pain.

The funny song has already garnered 4.4 million views.

Taking to their social media accounts, netizens came out in huge numbers to support Mann's quarantine version.

One user wrote, "We are in Spain and been lockdown for 12 days now, only 2 more weeks to go. Thank you for making me laugh. It made my evening."

Another wrote, "This guy is brilliant with his version of different songs he’s making about the virus. Legit funny. ‘It’s just me and myself and I.'"

Mann’s other two quarantine-related music videos, 'My Corona,' a parody of 'My Sharona' by The Knack and 'Stay Home and Vogue,' a spoof of 'Vogue' sung by Madonna, have been praised widely by fans.

