Singer Janelle Monae Is Recovering From Mercury Poisoning

Janelle Monae American Singer, Rapper and Actress disclosed in an interview that she is suffering from mercury poisoning. The toxic which is linked to eating seafood.

The "Make me feel" singer disclosed in an interview that was on a pescatarian diet and had stopped eating meat. A Pescatarian diet is when someone chooses to eat a vegetarian diet, but who also eats fish and other seafood. It's a largely plant-based diet of whole grains, nuts, legumes, produce and healthy fats, with seafood playing a key role as the main protein source.

The "Dirty Computer" singer is trying to find the right time professionally to take a step back to have a child. She wants to make sure she is healthy enough as she recovers from mercury poisoning, which she got after becoming a pescatarian. "I started feeling my mortality," she said in an interview with "The Cut" magazine.

In April 2020, she will star in Antebellum, a "mind-bending social thriller" from the producers of Get Out and Us. She plays Veronica, a writer with a strong sense of social justice. Her album Dirty Computer was nominated for Album of the Year.

Janelle Monáe's Instagram post