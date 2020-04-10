Singer Vivek Hariharan receives special message for 'Panchayat' song

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 21:30:16 IST

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Singer Vivek Hariharan, who lent his voice for the title song of the new web series "Panchayat", received a very special message from the lead actor of the show, Jitendra Kumar.

Talking about it, Vivek said: "I received a message from Jitendra last night, thanking me for working on this song. It's overwhelming to hear words of appreciation from my audience as well as the cast and makers of the show."

The show features Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Chandan Sanyal among others, and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The story is set in rural Uttar Pradesh. "We wanted to create something that would connect with rural India and yet have a very twisted and modern vibe to it. Fortunately, we managed to bring this out for our audience -- a song that is fresh, fun and high on energy. If you ask me, it was a great learning experience as I got to explore a new side of me. I haven't done anything like this before," the singer said.

