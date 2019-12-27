'Singles anthem' makes Rashmika Mandanna do the 'happy dance'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Dec 2019 18:24:09 IST

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) "Singles anthem" from the upcoming Telugu romantic comedy film "Bheeshma" is out now, and its has the film's lead actress Rashmika Mandanna doing the "happy dance".

"I don't know why but this song makes me do a happy dance. Maybe it's because it's the singles anthem," Rashmika tweeted on Friday evening along with the song's link.

The link was also shared by her co-star Nithiin, who wrote: "Here it is! 1st single from BHEESHMA!! Hope u all like it!! #SinglesAnthem #BheeshmaSingleForever #sagarmahati @iamRashmika @VenkyKudumula @vamsi84 @SitharaEnts."

"Single's anthem", sung by Anurag Kulkarni with lyrics by Shreemani, has already received 203,103 views on YouTube. It's just the lyrical version of the track but fans are happy about it.

"Wow. Extraordinary music and tune amazing. #SinglesAnthem superb," one Twitter user wrote.

Another found the song "Mind blowing".

One loved the lyrics of the song.

Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the film will hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

