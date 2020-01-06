  1. Home
  3. Smita Bansal turns negative on 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka'

Smita Bansal turns negative on 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 16:14:11 IST

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Smita Bansal's character of Parveen in "Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka" has taken a diametrically opposite turn. Now, she will be seen donning grey shades on the show.

"I enjoy playing all kinds of characters. I had started my career playing positive characters to which people relate till date. I am very grateful to my audience for that. But I want to change that perception now. Therefore, the moment I was informed that my character Parveen is going to explore dark zones, I was super excited. Moreover, I have found that adapting to certain mannerisms and gestures to portray the other side of Parveen is very challenging and strong," Smita said.

"Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka", which features Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead roles, airs on Star Plus.

