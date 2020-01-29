Snoop Dogg shares mom's comforting text after Kobe Bryant's death

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Jan 2020 15:26:31 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Rapper Snoop Dogg is banking on a text message his mother sent him, to tide over the grief of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's demise.

Dogg shared the message from his mother on Instagram.

"Love you so much Son. I am feeling your hurt. I think his passing has wounded us all. You need me, I am here for you," she wrote in the message, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Thank u mamma, Prayers and I love u are in season," Dogg wrote expressing gratitude to his mother in the caption.

Dogg had earlier posted a video of himself and late Lakers star Bryant.

"It's so hard opening Instagram or any social medias and not falling apart over and over again...still in disbelief," a fan commented.

Another wrote: "He lives in our hearts."

"Prayers @snoopdogg I promise you when I heard of Kobe's passing you immediately went on my mind I knew this would be tough for you. May the Lord give you and @bosslady_ent strength during this time," another user wrote.

--IANS

dc/vnc

