Sobhita Dhulipala to star in Sashi Kiran's 'Major'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Mar 2020 09:54:51 IST

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has been roped in for director Sashi Kiran's "Major". She says her character in the bilingual film is impeccably detailed.

"The arc of my character in 'Major' is impeccably detailed and done with honesty. 'Goodachari', my debut film in Telugu went on to become a critical and commercial success so it is doubly wonderful for me to reunite with the same team for a film as feisty as 'Major'," Sobhita said.

The actress reunites again with "Goodachari" director Sashi Kiran and actor Adivi Sesh.

Adivi, who has already started shooting for the film, will be seen playing the title role in "Major".

"I am happy to collaborate with Sobitha after our Telugu super hit 'Goodachari'. It is exciting that we are doubling our challenges for Major in Hindi," said Kiran.

"Major" is inspired on the life of national hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life in the tragic 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu amd Hindi.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, "Major" is all set for a 2020 release.

