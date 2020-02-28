Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum to judge 'America's Got Talent'

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Sofia Vergara has taken up the role of a judge for the upcoming 15th season of "America's Got Talent". Model Heidi Klum is set to return to the show.

They will join the current judging panel that consists of Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, with Terry Crews serving as the show's host, reports variety.com.

This comes amid an ongoing investigation into the events leading up to the exit of judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough last season, over what numerous sources described as a toxic culture on the show.

Meanwhile, Vergara is preparing to sign off of the Emmy-winning comedy series "Modern Family", which is currently airing its eleventh and final season. She will now be the first Latin America judge in the history of "America's Got Talent".

"I'm so happy to join my new family on 'AGT'," Vergara said. "This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I'm extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can't wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!"

Klum was a judge on "AGT" from 2013-2018 before leaving the show. She then went on to judge "America's Got Talent: Champions" beginning last year.

"I'm so excited to be back at 'AGT' with Simon, Howie and Terry," Klum said.

"The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake," she added.

--IANS

nn/dpb