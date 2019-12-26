Pretty Inaaya Naumi Kemmu wishes Merry Christmas to all

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu pretty daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the most famous star kids. Wherever she goes, paparaazis are present to capture her pictures. Just like cousin Taimur, the kid has been winning the internet with her cute antics and dolled up pictures.

Also read: Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for little brother

The festive season is here and so is the time to pack our bags and go on vacation. While some plan to throw grand parties for Christmas and New Year, some prefer to spend quality time with their close ones. Belonging to the latter category is Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their princess, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Inaaya was spotted with mommy Soha and daddy Kunal at the airport. The little kid was donning a grey top with green tights. She paired her look with cute cartoon character shoes. The little munchkin was on Soha's arms at the airport.

Soha looked gorgeous in a blue-colored top with white hearts on it and a jegging. The family was jetting off somewhere for the Christmas holidays.

On the other hand, Soha and Kunal share some cute moments on social media and they are sweetest things you will see on the internet today. In the boomerang video shared by Soha, we can see Inaaya jumping up and down out of excitement. In Kunal's post, she is seen sitting around her soft toys and she is all smiles. The post was captioned as, ''My favourite teddy bear with her teddy bears 🧸 Merry Christmas to all🎄''.

Check out the photos and video below:

Merry Christmas to all

Merry Christmas boys and girls !! ‘Tis the season to be jolly❣️

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu