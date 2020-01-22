Soha Ali Khan: Health is number one on my priority list

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 20:55:11 IST

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Soha Ali Khan says taking care of health is number one on her priority list.

"There is a saying that health is wealth, so health comes number one my priority list. If you don't feel good and if you don't take your health seriously then it's very difficult to be happy, to be productive and to enjoy your life. I feel staying healthy is important for your career, family or anything -- especially to women. We (women) know how important it is," said Soha, at a product launch of the haircare brand System Professional.

Soha married actor Kunal Kemmu in July 2015 and the couple was blessed with a daughter named Inaaya in 2017. She noted that a woman sacrifices everything for her family though her own health is equally important. "When your skin and hair looks good then you don't need to worry about make-up and styling. I feel it is important to be healthy, to monitor your diet and to have sound sleep and to look after yourself. I feel women sacrifice a lot and think a lot about their families, kids and parents but it is important also to take out time to think about yourself," she said.

Talking about her upcoming project, Soha said: "In a week, I will be able to tell you about my next project. I will start work on it around the middle of February. It is a web series but right now I can't talk about it in detail."

Soha and Kunal are reportedly also set to co-produce a few projects, one of them being the biopic of renowned lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

