  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soha Ali Khan sets #coupleGoals before Valentine's Day

Soha Ali Khan sets #coupleGoals before Valentine's Day

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Feb 2020 19:43:26 IST

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan has lent her voice to an audiobook titled "#coupleGoals" ahead of Valentine's Day.

"It was really fun narrating a story with Storytel, (I am) very eager to know how much people enjoy it. Audiobooks, I see are more and more encouraging millennials to consume literature," said Soha.

"Love is a beautiful feeling and a lot of times, people end up taking each other for granted. '#couplegoals' is also about one such couple and how they rediscover love," added the wife of actor Kunal Kemmu.

This is a story about a couple, Anish and Neha who have been married for a few years. Although initially they were head over heels in love with each other, as time went by, love seemed to fizzle out of their relationship. Visiting a wedding in a beautiful destination brings back those old memories. It is a story about how two people rediscover love.

"#coupleGoals" by author Gajra Kottary, releases on February 14 on Storytel, which is an audiobook application where one gets unlimited access to stories anytime anywhere.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsOscars 2020: Netizens laud Bong Joon-ho after historic win

Oscars 2020: Netizens laud Bong Joon-ho after historic win

NewsKartik Aaryan shares an adorable snap with Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan shares an adorable snap with Sara Ali Khan

NewsBigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction Poll check out who will win

Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction Poll check out who will win

NewsEminem opens up on his 2020 Oscars performance

Eminem opens up on his 2020 Oscars performance

NewsEnrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova surprise fans as they welcome their third child

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova surprise fans as they welcome their third child

NewsBaaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor look killer in 'Dus Bahane' 2.0 song poster

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor look killer in 'Dus Bahane' 2.0 song poster

Movie ReviewYahan Sabhi Gyani Hain movie review: disjointed, juvenile & unfunny

Yahan Sabhi Gyani Hain movie review: disjointed, juvenile & unfunny

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Get Ready' by Pitbull ft Blake Shelton

Song Lyrics of 'Get Ready' by Pitbull ft Blake Shelton

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tu Yaad Aya by Adnan Sami

Song Lyrics of Tu Yaad Aya by Adnan Sami