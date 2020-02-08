Soha falls playing tug-of-war at Inaaya's sports day

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 12:09:13 IST

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) It was actress Soha Ali Khan's first sport day as a parent and she got a "little carried" while playing tug-of-war at her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's school.

Soha on Friday took to Twitter where she shared a video of herself from Inaaya's sports day event.

In the clip, she can be seen playing tug-of-war with parents of other school children. However, the actress lost the game and fell on the ground as the opposite teamed pulled the rope with all their strength.

She captioned the video, "My first sports day as a parent!! Got a bit 'carried away' in the tug of war - literally! @toddenindia thank you for organising the best first sports day ever! We love you."

Kunal and Soha are often seen sharing sneak-peeks of their day to day life and their daughter on social media. The two got married in January 2015. They welcomed their bundle of joy Inaaya in 2017.

