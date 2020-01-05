Soha-Kunal's daughter Inaaya feeds ponies, goats at farm

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Jan 2020 15:35:47 IST

Canberra, Jan 5 (IANS) Actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu spent a day at the farm feeding animals during their vacation in Australia.

Soha took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a string of photographs of Inaaya feeding farm animals like ponies, goats and sheep by hand.

In one photograph, Inaaya is even seen petting a kangaroo.

Kunal and Soha are often seen sharing sneak-peeks of their day to day life and their daughter on social media. The two got married in January 2015. They welcomed their bundle of joy Inaaya in 2017.

On the acting front, Kunal will next be seen in "Malang". The film also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

