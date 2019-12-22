Soham Maiti in Ramesh Sippy Entertainment's show

  1. Home
22 Dec 2019

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) "Vighnaharta Ganesh" actor Soham Maiti will star in an upcoming show by Ramesh Sippy Entertainment.

He will play a negative character in the show titled "Koppa", which is expected to premiere in February.

"I was casting for this show and on finding more about the character, I thought I could do a great amount of justice to it. Hence, I chose to play the character myself," Soham said.

"This character is different from what people have seen me in before," he added.

Soham is also gearing up for the release of his debut film "Deendayal Ek Yugpurush" early next year, in which he will be seen portraying a grey character named Lalta.

