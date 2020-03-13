Sohum Shah to play a cop in Reema Kagti's web-series

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 14:58:52 IST

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Sohum Shah has started shooting for Reema Kagti's upcoming web-series, which marks the OTT debut of Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha. Sohum plays a police officer on the show.

"When I got the script, I really liked it and read it in one go. After that I met Reema and we discussed this character. She explained the character to me and I brought some ideas on the table which she liked a lot. From there on I started working on my character. I did some reading session with Reema and the whole cast," Sohum said.

He added: "I am wearing police uniform for the first time in my life so I started working out to change my body. I have done an intense research on how a policeman speaks, how they work and everything about their mannerism. I have also done some dialect session and workshops as well."

Apart from the web-series, Sohum will be seen playing actor Abhishek Bachchan's brother in "The Big Bull" directed by Kookie Gulati.

The web series, to be streamed on Amazon Prime, also features Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah.

