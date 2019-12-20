Sona Mohapatra pays tribute to India with new song 'TSONAMI'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Dec 2019 20:46:06 IST

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra's new song "TSONAMI" is an amalgamation of different Indian dialects.

From tribal Sambalpuri to Khadi Boli Hindi, and from Punjabi folk to Sufiana Kalam, Sona has incorporated different flavours of the nation in the peppy track.

"There is a North Indian touch to it as well as a South Indian touch. There is a rap element, too. So, I have tried to capture all of India. It is a tribute to my country and its people. And it is a party track because I wanted to try out something different. As an artiste I don't want myself to sing only intense and message preaching songs, and as the year is ending, I want people to celebrate good things about their nation in a joy mood ," Sona told IANS.

The music video has been directed by Ram Sampath.

Sona has described "TSONAMI" as R.A.T mashup, R.A.T being an acronym for the three party versions of Sona's hits -- "Rangabati", "Ambarsariya" and "Tere Ishq Nachaya".

