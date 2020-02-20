Sona Mohapatra, Ram Sampath come together for a song

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Sona Mohapatra has reunited with her husband and composer Ram Sampath for a song, which the singer feels the country's youth will sing along with and be inspired by.

Though Sona and Ram work together as partners in Omgrown Music, they haven't come together for a song in a long time with both concentrating on their individual careers. Their new track is titled "Khelenge shaan se".

"Ram and I get each other's energies and creative space very well but over the last few years we have not had the chance of working together. This song is a special one for us. It took us back to a lot of memories of working closely for over a decade," Sona said.

"We have been each other's sounding boards for as long as I can remember and because we are so familiar with each other's strengths and weaknesses, our music together, be it the songs in 'Coke Studio', 'Satyamev Jayate' or filmy hits in 'Talaash', 'Delhi Belly' and 'Fukrey' and ad campaigns like the longest-running 'Paas aao' for Close Up or Airtel and many others, do have a special quality to them. I have been a producer on these tracks outside of singing them," she added.

The Khelo India Anthem is close to their hearts. "Ram is choosy about his work and the more silent partner in our team but in my opinion, no one can create a catchy stadium chant like he can and the song itself is truly world standard like all his work, something India's youth will sing along with and be inspired by," she said.

--IANS

nn/bg