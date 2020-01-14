Sona Mohapatra reaches for the stars!

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra has been invited by French space agency Ariane for an Indian satellite launch by ISRO in Paris.

"My childhood fascination for space is well known in my close circles. My answer to the question -- 'What do you want to become when you grow up' from the age of 6 to 14 -- was anything between Astronaut to Astro- Physicist! My father has a profound connection with the stars, being a Navigation Specialist and instructor on Astro and Radar Navigation in the Indian Navy. He used to sit us three sisters down in the lawn and make us stare into the sky and do a 'Star Quiz'... While I went on to other fields of study and studied to be an engineer, I eventually found my calling in music. That hasn't diminished my fascination for space. This opportunity thrills me to bits. Knowing that the success of a show like the 'Big Bang Theory' has made kids all around the world interested in science and I feel fortunate that I will be able to contribute through my participation in a small way," Sona said.

India and the European Space Agency Arianespace are getting ready to open their 2020 space missions with the launch of communication satellite GSAT 30. The 3,357 kg GSAT 30 is an Indian communication satellite to be launched by Ariane 5 rocket on January 17.

The singer will also be speaking on the importance and relevance of space and science in daily lives.

She feels there is a deep connection between sound and space in Vedic literature.

"Indian philosophy has always talked about space as the fifth element of our creation (others being, earth, water, fire, air). It also states that space can only be characterised or qualified by 'sound' since it cannot be touched, formed, tasted or smelled. It's sound, in fact, that weaves them all together. I am happy to provide an Indian presence on this special event. I also started an interesting twitter conversation with the science community of India and it was very enriching and a learning experience. I understand that our own ISRO will very soon be capable of launching their own heavy sattelite's indigenously and not require outside help," she said, adding: "That makes me elated. Innovations in science and technology are the drivers of any economy and a civilisation that does not develop in this is vanquished. Science is indeed beautiful, thrilling and our best friend."

