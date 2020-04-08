Sonakshi Sinha to people abandoning pet dogs: You are idiots

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 20:54:17 IST

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha has a harsh message for all those who are abandoning their pet dogs amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Calling them "idiots", she has criticised such people for their "ignorance" and "inhuman" behaviour.

Sonakshi took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture where she can be seen playing with a dog. "Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you - you are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity! #dogsdontspreadcorona #bekindtoanimals," she wrote.

Reports of Indian citizens abandoning dogs, cats and other pets have of late started making it to newspaper headlines. Fake news and rumours about the pandemic are doing the rounds on social media which claim that corona spreads from animals. This is leading a lot of people to abandon their pets leaving them to die on the streets.

