Sonakshi Sinha surprises fans with action-packed throwback video (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Jan 2020 16:52:23 IST

Sonakshi Sinha's recent tweet has left fans speculating if the actress has a heavy-duty action flick on the cards.

Sonakshi took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the 2016 spy action thriller "Force 2" co-starring John Abraham. In the video, Sonakshi can be seen kicking serious butt as the camera captures her action from different angles.

"Throwback to some mar dhad with @TheJohnAbraham for #Force2! This was one of the most memorable action sequences that I've been a part of... cant wait to kick some ass soon again!!! #behindthescenes #action #flashbackfriday," she captioned the video.

With movies like "Force 2" and "Akira", Sonakshi has proved her credentials as an action star. No sooner did she tease social media with her new, action-loaded cryptic video, fans were wanting more!

"Any new movie ?????? Sona Mam go ahead," one fan commented.

Another wrote: "Chalo ab Akira2 ho Jaye."

Fans also flooded her post with comments like "super action", "excellent", "good work" and "great"!

On the work front, Sonakshi's latest release is "Dabangg 3" where she reprises her role of Rajjo alongside Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey.

Fans are wondering if the actress's tweet, especially mentioning "Force 2" as her "most memorable action sequences" is a hint that her next film will showcase her purely in an action-packed avatar.

