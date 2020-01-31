  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 17:57:36 IST

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her film producer sister Rhea Kapoor have joined hands with Los Angeles Tourism for a campaign showcasing the citys phenomenal cultural, culinary, shopping and wellness offerings through the eyes of siblings.

"There is an outdoor vibe and so much emphasis on health, fitness, and good food. There is something for everybody," Sonam said.

The multi-part series follows the siblings as they explore the diverse neighborhoods of Los Angeles. From shopping on famed Abbot Kinney in Venice and at the ROW DTLA (Downtown L.A.), to dining at world class restaurants, the sisters experienced their favourite parts of the city together.

"LA's become like a second home to us. It's just everything that I like about the States rolled into one package with sunshine and good weather around it," said Rhea.

The campaign also captures them taking in spectacular sights at Hotel Erwin's rooftop, discovering the tastes of L.A. at the Original Farmers Market, and indulging themselves at the luxurious Ciel Spa at the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills.

Don Skeoch, Chief Marketing Officer for Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board said: "There is a natural affinity between Los Angeles and India thanks to our shared love of film. We wanted to utilise this campaign to build on that affinity and show prospective Indian travellers the diverse options they have to eat, play and shop in L.A. through the eyes of our mutual friends, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor."

