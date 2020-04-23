  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sonam at the 'crossroads to journey of fulfilment'

Sonam at the 'crossroads to journey of fulfilment'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 19:38:37 IST

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam K. Ahuja has shared her "favourite portraits", which she describes as a "symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment".

Sonam took to Instagram where she shared a monochrome photograph of herself.

"One of my favourite portraits, I was at my most pensive, it was a day or two after #neerjareleased, despite the success and adulation I wasn't feeling ecstatic.. @rammadhvani said it was a feeling of equanimity which is good. I took a year off to feel something better than what I was feeling, in that journey in falling in love with who I was I meet my life partner @anandahuja."

"This picture is a symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment, that doesn't come with work or a relationship, it comes with being someone who doesn't need any of the above to complete them but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete," Sonam captioned the image.

In a recent post, Sonam has channelled her inner Madhubala. Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed as Anarkali from the iconic 1960 film "Mughal-E-Azam" played by late legendary actress Madhubala.

Sonam was last seen on screen in "The Zoya Factor" (2019), an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

NewsAlaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

Alaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

NewsGet ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

Get ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

NewsDice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

Dice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

NewsBaarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

Baarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

NewsMadonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Madonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hum Paanch'

Song Lyrics of 'Hum Paanch'

FeatureSix Bollywood films for that cricket-fix during the lockdown

Six Bollywood films for that cricket-fix during the lockdown

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix