Sonam Kapoor misses dad Anil, sister Rhea amid self-quarantine in Delhi

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 14:00:55 IST

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) After returning from London a few days ago, actress Sonam Kapoor has been in self-quarantine at her Delhi's home. And now she is badly missing her family in Mumbai -- especially dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor.

On Monday, Sonam took to Instagram and posted a childhood picture of herself with father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea.

"Miss you," she captioned the image.

For the unitiated, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja, chose to self-quarantine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, on returning from London.

Last week a video had gone viral on the Internet that showed Sonam interacting with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja from her first floor window, maintaining safe distance.

