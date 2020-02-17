Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for divorce comment

  1. Home
Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, calling his comments on divorce regressive and foolish.

Through a post on Twitter, Sonam slammed Bhagwat while sharing a link of a story wherein he states "divorce cases more in educated, affluent families".

"Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements," Sonam posted, responding to his comments.

In the story, reported from a public event on Sunday, Bhagwat said that cases of divorce were found more in educated and affluent families, and he had argued that education and wealth came with arrogance, which destroyed families.

"Nowadays the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families, because with education and affluence comes arrogance, as a result of which families fall apart. The society also falls apart because society is also a family," Bhagwat was quoted as saying.

On the film front, Sonam was last seen in "The Zoya Factor", which was a dud at the box-office.

--IANS

sug/vnc

