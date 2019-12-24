  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sonam's b'day wish to dad Anil Kapoor, 'the most youthful person' in her family

Sonam's b'day wish to dad Anil Kapoor, 'the most youthful person' in her family

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Dec 2019 17:38:11 IST

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actress Sonam K. Ahuja on Tuesday has birthday wishes for "the most youthful person" in her family -- her father Anil Kapoor. She thanked him for always being her constant support system.

Anil on Tuesday turned 63 and Sonam took to Twitter to share a throwback photograph from her childhood along with her father Anil, whom she tagged as "forever young".

"To the most inspiring, understanding, the most youthful person in the family. Thank you Dad for being my constant support system and my pillar of strength. I love you so much for everything that you do for us and all that you are. Happy 21st @AnilKapoor. Forever young," she captioned the image.

Anil is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Malang", which also stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. He was seen in the comedy "Pagalpanti" a few weeks ago.

Sonam was last seen on screen in the film, "The Zoya Factor".

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsWhen Deepika Padukone wanted a paparazzo's phone cover

When Deepika Padukone wanted a paparazzo's phone cover

NewsBigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai reveals shocking facts about Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai reveals shocking facts about Sidharth Shukla

NewsAayush Sharma to start shooting for 'Kwatha'

Aayush Sharma to start shooting for 'Kwatha'

NewsMouni Roy turns Santa Claus for kids

Mouni Roy turns Santa Claus for kids

NewsCardi B donates toys to poor kids

Cardi B donates toys to poor kids

NewsJennifer Aniston rings in the holidays with close friends

Jennifer Aniston rings in the holidays with close friends

NewsWhen Janhvi Kapoor had to get a butt X-ray done

When Janhvi Kapoor had to get a butt X-ray done

FeatureChristmas 2019: Ho ho ho! Santa Claus is here!

Christmas 2019: Ho ho ho! Santa Claus is here!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Lamborghini from Jai Mummy Di

Song Lyrics of Lamborghini from Jai Mummy Di