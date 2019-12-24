Sonam's b'day wish to dad Anil Kapoor, 'the most youthful person' in her family

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actress Sonam K. Ahuja on Tuesday has birthday wishes for "the most youthful person" in her family -- her father Anil Kapoor. She thanked him for always being her constant support system.

Anil on Tuesday turned 63 and Sonam took to Twitter to share a throwback photograph from her childhood along with her father Anil, whom she tagged as "forever young".

"To the most inspiring, understanding, the most youthful person in the family. Thank you Dad for being my constant support system and my pillar of strength. I love you so much for everything that you do for us and all that you are. Happy 21st @AnilKapoor. Forever young," she captioned the image.

Anil is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Malang", which also stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. He was seen in the comedy "Pagalpanti" a few weeks ago.

Sonam was last seen on screen in the film, "The Zoya Factor".

--IANS

