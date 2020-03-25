Sonam to mum Sunita: I'm lucky to call myself your daughter

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Mar 2020 13:33:03 IST

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has penned a emotional message on her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday on Wednesday and said that she is lucky to call herself Sunita's daughter.

Sonam, who is currently in New Delhi, took to Twitter, where she shared a string of childhood photographs of herself posing with her mother.

"You've guided me with love and patience all through life. Your passion, intelligence and creativity is simply inspiring and I'm lucky to call myself your daughter! Whoever I am today is because of you and I thank you for that! Happy birthday mom! Miss you so much!#KapoorSunita," she captioned the image.

On the acting front, Sonam was last seen on screen in "The Zoya Factor" directed by Abhishek Sharma. It was an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

