Song Lyrics of '8 Days of Christmas' by Destiny's Child

You know Christmas was made for the chi'ren

Destiny's Chi'ren, 2G Christmas

Destiny's Child, ha ha, haaaa

Ah, kagigi, kabuki say what

On the eighth day of Christmas my baby gave to me

A pair of Chloe shades and a diamond belly ring

On the seventh day of Christmas my baby gave to me

A nice back rub and he massaged my feet

On the sixth day of Christmas my baby gave to me

A crop jacket and dirty denim jeans

On the fifth day of Christmas my baby gave to me

The poem that he wrote for me

The feeling that I feel is so good, he makes me feel so in la-la-la-la-love

If he only knew what he does to me, my man, my man, my baby

Oh he makes me feel so lovely, so sexy, I'm so in la-la-la-la-love

How I love him for his generosity, my man, my man, my baby

Doesn't it feel like Christmas (It feels lovely)

Doesn't it feel like Christmas (Feels so lovely)

Doesn't it feel like Christmas (Whoa)

Yes, it feels like Christmas

Doesn't it feel like Christmas (It feels lovely)

Doesn't it feel like Christmas (Feels so lovely)

Doesn't it feel like Christmas (The spirit of Christmas)

Yes, it feels like Christmas

On the fourth day of Christmas, my baby gave to me

A candlelit dinner, just me and my honey

On the third day of Christmas, my baby gave to me

A gift certificate to get my favorite CD's

On the second day of Christmas, my baby gave to me

The keys to a CLK Mercedes

On the first day of Christmas, my baby gave to me

Quality time

The feeling that I feel is so good, he makes me feel so in la-la-la-la-love

If he only knew what he does to me, my man, my man, my baby

Oh he makes me feel so lovely, so sexy, I'm so in la-la-la-la-love

How I love him for his generosity, my man, my man, my baby

