A dream is a wish your heart makes

When you're fast asleep

In dreams you will loose your heartache

Whatever you wish for you keep

Have faith in your dreams and someday

Your rainbow will come smiling through

No matter how your heart is grieving

If you keep on believing

The dream that you wish will come true

A dream is a wish your heart makes

When you're feeling small

Alone in the night you whisper

Thinking no-one can hear you at all

You wake with the morning sunlight

To find fortune that is smiling on you

Don't let your heart be filled with sorrow

For all you know tomorrow

The dream that you wish will come true

