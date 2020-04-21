  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'A House Is Not Home' by Dionne Warwick

Song Lyrics of 'A House Is Not Home' by Dionne Warwick

Song Lyrics of 'A House Is Not Home' by Dionne Warwick
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 14:30:01 IST

A chair is still a chair
Even when there's no one sitting there
But a chair is not a house

And a house is not a home
When there's no one there to hold you tight
And no one there you can kiss good night

A room is still a room
Even when there's nothing there but gloom
But a room is not a house

And a house is not a home
When the two of us are far apart
And one of us has a broken heart

Now and then I call your name
And suddenly your face appears
But it's just a crazy game
When it ends it ends in tears

Darling, have a heart
Don't let one mistake keep us apart

I'm not meant to live alone
Turn this house into a home
When I climb the stair and turn the key
Oh, please be there still in love with me

I'm not meant to live alone
Turn this house into a home
When I climb the stair and turn the key
Oh, please be there still in love with me

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Tera Naam by Raman Kapoor

Song lyrics of Tera Naam by Raman Kapoor

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Doraemon'

Song Lyrics of 'Doraemon'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'The Box' by Roddy Ricch

Song Lyrics of 'The Box' by Roddy Ricch

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Pyaar Karona by Salman Khan and Hussain Dalal

Song lyrics of Pyaar Karona by Salman Khan and Hussain Dalal

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Iss pyaar ko kya naam doon'

Song Lyrics of 'Iss pyaar ko kya naam doon'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Tom and Jerry' theme song

Song Lyrics of 'Tom and Jerry' theme song

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Tera Naam by Raman Kapoor

Song lyrics of Tera Naam by Raman Kapoor

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Doraemon'

Song Lyrics of 'Doraemon'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'The Box' by Roddy Ricch

Song Lyrics of 'The Box' by Roddy Ricch