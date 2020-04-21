Song Lyrics of 'A House Is Not Home' by Dionne Warwick
A chair is still a chair
Even when there's no one sitting there
But a chair is not a house
And a house is not a home
When there's no one there to hold you tight
And no one there you can kiss good night
A room is still a room
Even when there's nothing there but gloom
But a room is not a house
And a house is not a home
When the two of us are far apart
And one of us has a broken heart
Now and then I call your name
And suddenly your face appears
But it's just a crazy game
When it ends it ends in tears
Darling, have a heart
Don't let one mistake keep us apart
I'm not meant to live alone
Turn this house into a home
When I climb the stair and turn the key
Oh, please be there still in love with me
I'm not meant to live alone
Turn this house into a home
When I climb the stair and turn the key
Oh, please be there still in love with me