Song Lyrics of 'A House Is Not Home' by Dionne Warwick

A chair is still a chair

Even when there's no one sitting there

But a chair is not a house

And a house is not a home

When there's no one there to hold you tight

And no one there you can kiss good night

A room is still a room

Even when there's nothing there but gloom

But a room is not a house

And a house is not a home

When the two of us are far apart

And one of us has a broken heart

Now and then I call your name

And suddenly your face appears

But it's just a crazy game

When it ends it ends in tears

Darling, have a heart

Don't let one mistake keep us apart

I'm not meant to live alone

Turn this house into a home

When I climb the stair and turn the key

Oh, please be there still in love with me

I'm not meant to live alone

Turn this house into a home

When I climb the stair and turn the key

Oh, please be there still in love with me