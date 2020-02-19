  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'After Hours' by The Weeknd

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Feb 2020 14:00:37 IST

Thought I almost died in my dream again (Baby, almost died)
Fighting for my life, I couldn't breathe again
I'm fallin' into new (Oh, oh)
Without you goin' smooth (Fallin' in)

Cause my heart belongs to you
I'll risk it all for you
I won't just leave
This time, I'll never leave
I wanna share babies

Protection, we won't need
Your body next to me
Is just a memory

I'm fallin' in too deep, oh
Without you, I'm asleep
It's on me, only me, oh
Talk to me, without you, I can't breathe

My darkest hours
Girl, I felt so alone inside of this crowded room
Different girls on the floor, distracting my thoughts of you
I turned into the man I used to be, to be

Put myself to sleep
Just so I can get closer to you inside my dreams
Didn't wanna wake up 'less you were beside me
I just wanted to call you and say, and say

Oh, baby
Where are you now when I need you most?
I'd give it all just to hold you close
Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

Never coming through
I was running away from facin' reality
Wastin' all of my time on living my fantasies
Spendin' money to compensate, compensate

'Cause I want you, baby
I'll be livin' in Heaven when I'm inside of you
It was definitely a blessing, wakin' beside you
I'll never let you down again, again

Oh, baby
Where are you now when I need you most?
I'd give it all just to hold you close
Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart
I said, baby

I'll treat you better than I did before
I'll hold you down and not let you go
This time, I won't break your heart, your heart, yeah

I know it's all my fault
Made you put down your guard
I know I made you fall
I said you were wrong for me
I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you (To you)

Can't hide the truth, I stayed with her in spite of you
You did some things that you regret, still right for you
'Cause this house is not a home

Without my baby
Where are you now when I need you most?
I gave it all just to hold you close
Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

And I said, baby
I'll treat you better than I did before
I'll hold you down and not let you go
This time, I won't break your heart, your heart, no

