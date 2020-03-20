  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Alone Again' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Alone Again' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Alone Again' by The Weeknd
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 12:08:07 IST

Take off my disguise
I'm living someone else's life
Suppressing who I was inside
So I throw 2,000 ones in the sky

Together we're alone (Together we're alone)
In Vegas I feel so at home (In Vegas I feel so at home)
I'm falling only for the night
So I throw 2,000 ones in the sky (The sky)

How much to light up my star again
And rewire all my thoughts?
Oh baby, won't you remind me what I am?
And break, break my little cold heart

Call me up and I'll send for you
Take me down to your altitude
I don't know if I can be alone again
I don't know if I can sleep alone again

Check my pulse for a second time
I took too much, I don't wanna die
I don't know if I can be alone again
I don't know if I can sleep alone again

Count it up, it's all for you, count it up
Count it up, it's all for you, count it up
I don't know if I can be alone again
I don't know if I can be alone again

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of KALLA SOHNA NAI by Neha Kakkar

Song Lyrics of KALLA SOHNA NAI by Neha Kakkar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Sun Le Saathiya by STEBIN BEN

Song Lyrics of Sun Le Saathiya by STEBIN BEN

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Habitual' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'Habitual' by Justin Bieber

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of MANJHA by Vishal Mishra

Song Lyrics of MANJHA by Vishal Mishra

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'E.T.A' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'E.T.A' by Justin Bieber

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Physical' by Dua Lipa (feat. Hwa Sa)

Song Lyrics of 'Physical' by Dua Lipa (feat. Hwa Sa)

NewsHere's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

Here's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

FeatureOriginal VS Remake 'Disco Dancer': Which one is your favourite?

Original VS Remake 'Disco Dancer': Which one is your favourite?

Fashion & LifestyleBigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma shares her fitness routine

Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma shares her fitness routine