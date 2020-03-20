Song Lyrics of 'Alone Again' by The Weeknd
Take off my disguise
I'm living someone else's life
Suppressing who I was inside
So I throw 2,000 ones in the sky
Together we're alone (Together we're alone)
In Vegas I feel so at home (In Vegas I feel so at home)
I'm falling only for the night
So I throw 2,000 ones in the sky (The sky)
How much to light up my star again
And rewire all my thoughts?
Oh baby, won't you remind me what I am?
And break, break my little cold heart
Call me up and I'll send for you
Take me down to your altitude
I don't know if I can be alone again
I don't know if I can sleep alone again
Check my pulse for a second time
I took too much, I don't wanna die
I don't know if I can be alone again
I don't know if I can sleep alone again
Count it up, it's all for you, count it up
Count it up, it's all for you, count it up
I don't know if I can be alone again
I don't know if I can be alone again