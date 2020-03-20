Song Lyrics of 'Alone Again' by The Weeknd

Take off my disguise

I'm living someone else's life

Suppressing who I was inside

So I throw 2,000 ones in the sky

Together we're alone (Together we're alone)

In Vegas I feel so at home (In Vegas I feel so at home)

I'm falling only for the night

So I throw 2,000 ones in the sky (The sky)

How much to light up my star again

And rewire all my thoughts?

Oh baby, won't you remind me what I am?

And break, break my little cold heart

Call me up and I'll send for you

Take me down to your altitude

I don't know if I can be alone again

I don't know if I can sleep alone again

Check my pulse for a second time

I took too much, I don't wanna die

I don't know if I can be alone again

I don't know if I can sleep alone again

Count it up, it's all for you, count it up

Count it up, it's all for you, count it up

I don't know if I can be alone again

I don't know if I can be alone again