Song Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli
By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 17:00:38 IST
Amazing grace, how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost but now I'm found
Was blind but now I see
It was grace that taught my heart to fear
And grace, my fears relieved
How precious did that grace appear
The hour I first believed
Yea, when this flesh and heart shall fail
And mortal life shall cease
I shall possess within the veil
A life of joy and peace
Amazing grace, how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost but now I'm found
Was blind but now I see
Was blind but now I see