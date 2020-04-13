Song Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli

Amazing grace, how sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me

I once was lost but now I'm found

Was blind but now I see

It was grace that taught my heart to fear

And grace, my fears relieved

How precious did that grace appear

The hour I first believed

Yea, when this flesh and heart shall fail

And mortal life shall cease

I shall possess within the veil

A life of joy and peace

