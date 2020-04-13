  1. Home
  Song Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli

Amazing grace, how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost but now I'm found
Was blind but now I see

It was grace that taught my heart to fear
And grace, my fears relieved
How precious did that grace appear
The hour I first believed

Yea, when this flesh and heart shall fail
And mortal life shall cease
I shall possess within the veil
A life of joy and peace

Amazing grace, how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost but now I'm found
Was blind but now I see
Was blind but now I see

