  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Anyone' by Demi Lovato

Song Lyrics of 'Anyone' by Demi Lovato

Song Lyrics of 'Anyone' by Demi Lovato
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Jan 2020 15:15:50 IST

Uh, uh

I tried to talk to my piano
I tried to talk to my guitar
Talk to my imagination

Confided into alcohol
I tried and tried and tried some more
Told secrets 'til my voice was sore
Tired of empty conversation
'Cause no one hears me anymore

A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening
I talk to shooting stars
But they always get it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
So, why am I praying anyway?
If nobody's listening

Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone, oh
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone

I used to crave the world's attention
I think I cried too many times
I just need some more affection
Anything to get me by

A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening
I talk to shooting stars
But they always get it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
Why the fuck am I praying anyway?
If nobody's listening

Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone, oh
Anyone, please send me anyone

Oh, Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Oh, anyone, I need anyone
Oh, anyone, I need someone

A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Bury a Friend' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of 'Bury a Friend' by Billie Eilish

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Guglu Muglu by Jasmine Sandlas

Song Lyrics of Guglu Muglu by Jasmine Sandlas

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'CP-1 by Calvin Harris

Song Lyrics of 'CP-1 by Calvin Harris

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'OLE OLE' from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song Lyrics of 'OLE OLE' from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Shayad from Love Aaj Kal

Song Lyrics of Shayad from Love Aaj Kal

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of '​Everything I wanted' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of '​Everything I wanted' by Billie Eilish

Fashion & LifestyleWe are same same but different: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha these celes wearing mismatch outfits

We are same same but different: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha these celes wearing mismatch outfits

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Anyone' by Demi Lovato

Song Lyrics of 'Anyone' by Demi Lovato

NewsHorrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out

Horrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out