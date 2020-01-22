Song Lyrics of 'Ashley' by Halsey
Standing now, in the mirror that I built myself
And I can't remember why the decision wasn't mine
But it seems I'm only clinging to an idea now
Took my heart and sold it out to a vision that I wrote myself
And I don't wanna be somebody in America just fighting the hysteria
I only wanna die some days
Someday, someday, when I burst into flames
I'll leave you the dust, my love
Hope a bit of it'll be enough to help remember the
Days when we came to this place
I told you I'd spill my guts, I left you to clean it up
I'm bursting out of the
Seems like now it's impossible to work this out
I'm so committed to an old ghost town
Is it really that strange if I always wanna change?
And if only the time and space between us wasn't lonely
I'd disintegrate into a thousand pieces
Think I'm makin' a mistake, but if I decide to break
Who will fill the empty space? So
Now, if I figure this out
Apart from my beating heart
It's a muscle, but it's still not strong enough to carry the
Weight of the choices I've made
I told you I'd ride this out
It's getting harder every day
Somehow, I'm bursting out of myself
(Ooh, ooh)
(Ooh, ooh)
Too many guys think I'm a concept, or
I complete them, or I'm gonna make them alive
I'm just a f**ked up girl who's looking for my own peace of mind
Don't assign me yours