Song Lyrics of 'Ashley' by Halsey

Standing now, in the mirror that I built myself

And I can't remember why the decision wasn't mine

But it seems I'm only clinging to an idea now

Took my heart and sold it out to a vision that I wrote myself

And I don't wanna be somebody in America just fighting the hysteria

I only wanna die some days

Someday, someday, when I burst into flames

I'll leave you the dust, my love

Hope a bit of it'll be enough to help remember the

Days when we came to this place

I told you I'd spill my guts, I left you to clean it up

I'm bursting out of the

Seems like now it's impossible to work this out

I'm so committed to an old ghost town

Is it really that strange if I always wanna change?

And if only the time and space between us wasn't lonely

I'd disintegrate into a thousand pieces

Think I'm makin' a mistake, but if I decide to break

Who will fill the empty space? So

Now, if I figure this out

Apart from my beating heart

It's a muscle, but it's still not strong enough to carry the

Weight of the choices I've made

I told you I'd ride this out

It's getting harder every day

Somehow, I'm bursting out of myself

(Ooh, ooh)

(Ooh, ooh)

Too many guys think I'm a concept, or

I complete them, or I'm gonna make them alive

I'm just a f**ked up girl who's looking for my own peace of mind

Don't assign me yours