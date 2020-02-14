  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'At Least For Now' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'At Least For Now' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'At Least For Now' by Justin Bieber
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Feb 2020 18:32:22 IST

I'm concerned when you look at my face
You're excited for no reason
I look lost with a drink in my hand

What you think is fair ain't even even
It's cold outside from my expression
Take the scarf and wrap it around my neck
Loosen up my tie

At least for now
Trying to avoid disappointment
At least for now
One finger at a time, I turn the pages, yeah

Right leg crossed while you're smokin' a cigarette
Camera's on the couch, ain't nobody takin' pictures
Throw my arms around you, bear witness

The stripes on my shirt, can you read between the lines?
You sip champagne while I sip on red wine
Never mind me watchin' you, never mind the tension
Please excuse me while I dance, I forgot to mention
I'm going on strike

At least for now
Trying to avoid disappointment
At least for now

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah
Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah
At least for now, at least for now, oh

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Forever' by Justin Bieber feat. Post Malone & Clever

Song Lyrics of 'Forever' by Justin Bieber feat. Post Malone & Clever

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Channa Ve from Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship

Song Lyrics of Channa Ve from Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tere Naal Ishq by Bushra Shahriar

Song Lyrics of Tere Naal Ishq by Bushra Shahriar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Dil Vich Thaan by Prabh Gill

Song Lyrics of Dil Vich Thaan by Prabh Gill

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of GOA BEACH by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar

Song Lyrics of GOA BEACH by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3

Song Lyrics of Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'At Least For Now' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'At Least For Now' by Justin Bieber

NewsBTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

BTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish