Song Lyrics of 'At Least For Now' by Justin Bieber

I'm concerned when you look at my face

You're excited for no reason

I look lost with a drink in my hand

What you think is fair ain't even even

It's cold outside from my expression

Take the scarf and wrap it around my neck

Loosen up my tie

At least for now

Trying to avoid disappointment

At least for now

One finger at a time, I turn the pages, yeah

Right leg crossed while you're smokin' a cigarette

Camera's on the couch, ain't nobody takin' pictures

Throw my arms around you, bear witness

The stripes on my shirt, can you read between the lines?

You sip champagne while I sip on red wine

Never mind me watchin' you, never mind the tension

Please excuse me while I dance, I forgot to mention

I'm going on strike

At least for now

Trying to avoid disappointment

At least for now

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah

At least for now, at least for now, oh