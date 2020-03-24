  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Available' by Justin Bieber

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Mar 2020 18:32:29 IST

Thinkin' ’bout you, it ain't always 'bout me
Don’t make any sense in you bein' lonely
Hurry up and get here now, but don't speed
I'll never get over you up under me

I'm available (Yeah-yeah)
Oh, yes, I am (Yeah-yeah)
I'm available (Yeah-yeah)
Yeah, for you, I am
Don't mean to sound desperate

But you made it like this
Say I'm number one on your to-do list
I’m available (Yeah-yeah)
I’m available

Nothin' like your hands on me
Regret the moments that they’re off me and let it sink in
Hear me talkin', don't ignore me
I was just about to call it, what you thinkin'?

Been thinking 'bout you, can't get this vision out my head
Got a grip, I'm holdin' onto every thing you say
You're makin' this up just to get you in my bed
If you ain't left, yeah, you can go ahead

Thinkin' 'bout you, it ain't always 'bout me
Don't make any sense in you bein' lonely
Hurry up and get here now, but don't speed
I'll never get over you up under me

I'm available (Yeah-yeah)
Oh, yes, I am (Yeah-yeah)
I'm available (Yeah-yeah)
Yeah, for you, I am
Don't mean to sound desperate

But you made it like this
Say I'm number one on your to-do list
I'm available (Yeah-yeah)
I'm available

Got my arms wide open (Arms wide open)
Got my arms wide open (Arms wide open)

I get frustrated when you're busy
Lately, that's been more than often, baby, what is this?
It's like, do you even miss me?
Feelin' less than priority, you got me convinced

Convinced I'm the only one, trippin' in my head
Because in reality, you live in my bed
I'm supposed to hold onto everything you said
Yes or no question, don't leave it unread

Are you available (Yeah-yeah) now?
Oh, here I am, (Yeah-yeah) oh, here I am
Are you available? (Yeah-yeah)

Just tell me, "Yeah"
'Cause for you, I am
You know I am
Don't mean to sound desperate

But you made it like this
Say I'm number one on your to-do list
Are you available (Yeah-yeah)
Like I'm available?

Got my arms wide open (Arms wide open)
Got my arms wide open (Arms wide open)

