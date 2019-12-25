Song Lyrics of 'Bad Idea' by Ariana Grande

I've been outta sight

I've been worried 'bout you lately

Runnin' outta time

Wishin' you would come and save me

'Cause I don't wanna roll with it (Yeah, yeah)

Tryna get control of it (Yeah, yeah)

Why can't I let go of it? (Yeah, yeah, mmm)

Gotta find somebody quickly (Mmm, yeah)

I got a bad idea

How 'bout we take a little bit of time away?

I got a bad idea

Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah

Forget about me (Ari-Chan)

I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)

Yeah, I'ma call you over here to numb the pain (Ari-Chan)

I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)

Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah

Forget about me

Yeah, I know we shouldn't, baby, but we will (You know we will)

Need somebody, gimme something I can feel (Yeah)

But, boy, don't trip (Don't trip), you know this isn't real

You should know I'm temporary

'Cause I don't wanna roll with it (Yeah, yeah)

Tryna get control of it (Yeah, yeah)

Why can't I let go of it? (Yeah, yeah, mmm)

Gotta find somebody quickly, yeah

I got a bad idea

How 'bout we take a little bit of time away?

I got a bad idea

Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah

Forget about me (Ari-Chan)

I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)

Yeah, I'ma call you over here to numb the pain (Ari-Chan)

I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)

Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah

Forget about me

Gotta get control of it

Why can't I let go of it? (Ooh)

Wishin' you would come and save me

Yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah

I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)

How 'bout we take a little bit of time away? (Ari-Chan)

I got a bad idea (Oh yeah, yeah, uh-huh)

Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah

Forget about me (Ari-Chan)

I got a bad idea (A bad idea, uh-huh)

Yeah, I'ma call you over here to numb the pain (Ari-Chan)

I got a bad idea (A bad idea, uh-huh)

Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah

Forget about me (Ari-Chan)

Yeah (Uh-huh)

Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah

Forget about me (Ari-Chan)

Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah

Forget about me

I got a bad idea

How 'bout we take a little bit of time away?

I got a bad idea

Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah

Forget about me