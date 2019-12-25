  1. Home
  2. Song Lyrics
  3. Song Lyrics of 'Bad Idea' by Ariana Grande

Song Lyrics of 'Bad Idea' by Ariana Grande

Song Lyrics of 'Bad Idea' by Ariana Grande
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Dec 2019 17:30:59 IST

I've been outta sight
I've been worried 'bout you lately
Runnin' outta time
Wishin' you would come and save me

'Cause I don't wanna roll with it (Yeah, yeah)
Tryna get control of it (Yeah, yeah)
Why can't I let go of it? (Yeah, yeah, mmm)
Gotta find somebody quickly (Mmm, yeah)

I got a bad idea
How 'bout we take a little bit of time away?
I got a bad idea
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me (Ari-Chan)

I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)
Yeah, I'ma call you over here to numb the pain (Ari-Chan)
I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me

Yeah, I know we shouldn't, baby, but we will (You know we will)
Need somebody, gimme something I can feel (Yeah)
But, boy, don't trip (Don't trip), you know this isn't real
You should know I'm temporary

'Cause I don't wanna roll with it (Yeah, yeah)
Tryna get control of it (Yeah, yeah)
Why can't I let go of it? (Yeah, yeah, mmm)
Gotta find somebody quickly, yeah

I got a bad idea
How 'bout we take a little bit of time away?
I got a bad idea
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me (Ari-Chan)

I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)
Yeah, I'ma call you over here to numb the pain (Ari-Chan)
I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me

Gotta get control of it
Why can't I let go of it? (Ooh)
Wishin' you would come and save me
Yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah

I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)
How 'bout we take a little bit of time away? (Ari-Chan)
I got a bad idea (Oh yeah, yeah, uh-huh)
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah

Forget about me (Ari-Chan)
I got a bad idea (A bad idea, uh-huh)
Yeah, I'ma call you over here to numb the pain (Ari-Chan)
I got a bad idea (A bad idea, uh-huh)
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me (Ari-Chan)
Yeah (Uh-huh)

Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me (Ari-Chan)
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me

I got a bad idea
How 'bout we take a little bit of time away?
I got a bad idea
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me

Related Topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Akhiyaan Milavanga from Commando 3

Song Lyrics of Akhiyaan Milavanga from Commando 3

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Iraade Kar Buland form Commando 3

Song Lyrics of Iraade Kar Buland form Commando 3

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Lamborghini from Jai Mummy Di

Song Lyrics of Lamborghini from Jai Mummy Di

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Fake Smile' by Ariana Grande

Song Lyrics of 'Fake Smile' by Ariana Grande

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D

Song Lyrics of Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande

Song Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Bad Idea' by Ariana Grande

Song Lyrics of 'Bad Idea' by Ariana Grande

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio's mother wants him to propose girlfriend soon

Leonardo DiCaprio's mother wants him to propose girlfriend soon

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Akhiyaan Milavanga from Commando 3

Song Lyrics of Akhiyaan Milavanga from Commando 3