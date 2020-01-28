  1. Home
Song Lyrics of 'Before You Go' by Lewis Capaldi

28 Jan 2020

I fell by the wayside like everyone else
I hate you, I hate you, I hate you but I was just kidding myself
Our every moment, I start to replace
'Cause now that they're gone, all I hear are the words that I needed to say

When you hurt under the surface
Like troubled water running cold
Well, time can heal but this won't

So, before you go
Was there something I could've said
To make your heart beat better?

If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather
So, before you go
Was there something I could've said
To make it all stop hurting?
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
So, before you go

Was never the right time, whenever you called
Went little by little by little until there was nothing at all
Our every moment, I start to replay
But all I can think about is seeing that look on your face

When you hurt under the surface
Like troubled water running cold
Well, time can heal but this won't

So, before you go
Was there something I could've said
To make your heart beat better?
If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather

So, before you go
Was there something I could've said
To make it all stop hurting?
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
So, before you go

Would we be better off by now
If I'd have let my walls come down?
Maybe, I guess we'll never know
You know, you know

Before you go
Was there something I could've said
To make your heart beat better?
If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather

So, before you go
Was there something I could've said
To make it all stop hurting?
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
So, before you go

