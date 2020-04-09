  1. Home
  Song Lyrics of 'Bella Ciao' from Money Heist

Song Lyrics of 'Bella Ciao' from Money Heist

Song Lyrics of 'Bella Ciao' from Money Heist
09 Apr 2020

One morning I got up
Oh hi beautiful, hi beautiful, hi beautiful, hi, hi, hi
One morning I got up
And I found the invader

Oh, partisan, take me along
Oh hi beautiful, hi beautiful, hi beautiful, hi, hi, hi
Oh, partisan, take me along
Because I feel ready to die

And if I die as a partisan
Oh bye beautiful, bye beautiful, bye beautiful, bye, bye, bye
And if I die as a partisan
You have to bury me

Bury me up there on the mountain
Oh bye beautiful, bye beautiful, bye beautiful, bye, bye, bye
Bury me up there on the mountain
Under the shadow of a beautiful flower

And the people who will pass by
Oh hi beautiful, hi beautiful, hi beautiful, hi, hi, hi
And the people who will pass by
Will tell me "Oh, what a beautiful flower!"

"This is the flower of the partisan
Oh bye beautiful, bye beautiful, bye beautiful, bye, bye, bye
This is the flower of the partisan
Who died for liberty"

One fine morning I woke up early
Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao
One fine morning I woke up early
Find the fascist at my door
Oh, partigiano, please take me with you
Bella ciao, bella ciao, goodbye beautiful
Oh, partigiano, please take me with you
I'm not afraid anymore

And if I die, oh, partigiano
Bella ciao, bella ciao, goodbye beautiful
Bury me upon that mountain
Beneath the shadow of the flower
Show all the people, the people passing
Bella ciao, bella ciao, goodbye beautiful
Show all the people, the people passing
And say, "oh, what a beautiful flower"

This is the flower of the partisan
Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao
This is the flower of the partisan
Who died for freedom
This is the flower of the partisan
Who died for freedom

