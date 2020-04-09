Song Lyrics of 'Bella Ciao' from Money Heist

One morning I got up

Oh hi beautiful, hi beautiful, hi beautiful, hi, hi, hi

One morning I got up

And I found the invader

Oh, partisan, take me along

Oh hi beautiful, hi beautiful, hi beautiful, hi, hi, hi

Oh, partisan, take me along

Because I feel ready to die

And if I die as a partisan

Oh bye beautiful, bye beautiful, bye beautiful, bye, bye, bye

And if I die as a partisan

You have to bury me

Bury me up there on the mountain

Oh bye beautiful, bye beautiful, bye beautiful, bye, bye, bye

Bury me up there on the mountain

Under the shadow of a beautiful flower

And the people who will pass by

Oh hi beautiful, hi beautiful, hi beautiful, hi, hi, hi

And the people who will pass by

Will tell me "Oh, what a beautiful flower!"

"This is the flower of the partisan

Oh bye beautiful, bye beautiful, bye beautiful, bye, bye, bye

This is the flower of the partisan

Who died for liberty"

One fine morning I woke up early

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao

One fine morning I woke up early

Find the fascist at my door

Oh, partigiano, please take me with you

Bella ciao, bella ciao, goodbye beautiful

Oh, partigiano, please take me with you

I'm not afraid anymore

And if I die, oh, partigiano

Bella ciao, bella ciao, goodbye beautiful

Bury me upon that mountain

Beneath the shadow of the flower

Show all the people, the people passing

Bella ciao, bella ciao, goodbye beautiful

Show all the people, the people passing

And say, "oh, what a beautiful flower"

This is the flower of the partisan

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao

This is the flower of the partisan

Who died for freedom

This is the flower of the partisan

Who died for freedom