Song Lyrics of 'Birthday Suit' by Kesha

You like the way I look, you like what's in my head

You like the way I talk, my American accent

You like the way I dress, you like the way I walk

You say you think it's hot 'cause I'm a motherf****** boss

You like the way I drive, vroom, vroom, vroom

I shake my booty like boom, boom, boom

You never met a girl like this before

You never met a girl like this before, ah, oh

Well, baby, you get better and better

The more I get to know ya, get to know ya, oh

It's impossible to get you outta my head (Oh, hey)

And I keep fighting and fighting the feeling

But I want ya, but I want ya, oh

I know I'm gonna love it, but we haven't even done it yet

I know we're both thinking

I wanna get you in your birthday suit

Who's gonna be the first to make the move?

You got any secret tattoos?

Ooh, goddamn, baby

Ooh, goddamn

I wanna get you in your birthday suit

Is it gonna happen in a hotel room?

You know I only got eyes for you

Ooh, goddamn, baby

Ooh, goddamn

God, I wanna get you in your birthday suit

Ba-ba-da-da-day, ah

God, I wanna get you in your birthday suit

Ba-ba-da-da-day, ah

You know that I only got eyes for you

Ba-ba-da-da-day, ah

God, I wanna get you in your birthday suit, ah

Ayy, ayy, I like the way you are, I kinda wanna play

You got a game, boy, boy, wanna race me?

You got a stupid car, it really makes me laugh

You can have a headstart, you still come in last

Back and forth like ping ping pong

You ring my bell like ding ding dong

Never met a man like you before

Never met a man like you before, ah, oh

Well, baby, you get better and better

The more I get to know ya, get to know ya, oh

It's impossible to get you outta my head

And I keep fighting and fighting the feeling

But I want ya, but I want ya, oh

I know I'm gonna love it, but we haven't even done it yet

I know we're both thinking

I wanna get you in your birthday suit

Who's gonna be the first to make the move?

You got any secret tattoos?

Ooh, goddamn, baby

Ooh, goddamn

I wanna get you in your birthday suit

Is it gonna happen in a hotel room?

You know I only got eyes for you

Ooh, goddamn, baby

Ooh, goddamn

God, I wanna get you in your birthday suit

Ba-ba-da-da-day, ah

God, I wanna get you in your birthday suit

Ba-ba-da-da-day, ah

You know that I only got eyes for you

Ba-ba-da-da-day, ah

God, I wanna get you in your birthday suit

Ba-ba-da-da-day, ah

God, I wanna get, God, I wanna get you

God, I wanna get, God, I wanna get you

God, I wanna get you in your birthday suit

(Your birthday suit, your birthday suit, ow)

Bum, bum, bum

Ba-da, dee-dee, ba-ba, ba-ba-ba-ba-ba

Bum, bum, dum

Da-da, da-da, da-da, ow