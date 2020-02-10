Song Lyrics of 'Birthday Suit' by Kesha
You like the way I look, you like what's in my head
You like the way I talk, my American accent
You like the way I dress, you like the way I walk
You say you think it's hot 'cause I'm a motherf****** boss
You like the way I drive, vroom, vroom, vroom
I shake my booty like boom, boom, boom
You never met a girl like this before
You never met a girl like this before, ah, oh
Well, baby, you get better and better
The more I get to know ya, get to know ya, oh
It's impossible to get you outta my head (Oh, hey)
And I keep fighting and fighting the feeling
But I want ya, but I want ya, oh
I know I'm gonna love it, but we haven't even done it yet
I know we're both thinking
I wanna get you in your birthday suit
Who's gonna be the first to make the move?
You got any secret tattoos?
Ooh, goddamn, baby
Ooh, goddamn
I wanna get you in your birthday suit
Is it gonna happen in a hotel room?
You know I only got eyes for you
Ooh, goddamn, baby
Ooh, goddamn
God, I wanna get you in your birthday suit
Ba-ba-da-da-day, ah
God, I wanna get you in your birthday suit
Ba-ba-da-da-day, ah
You know that I only got eyes for you
Ba-ba-da-da-day, ah
God, I wanna get you in your birthday suit, ah
Ayy, ayy, I like the way you are, I kinda wanna play
You got a game, boy, boy, wanna race me?
You got a stupid car, it really makes me laugh
You can have a headstart, you still come in last
Back and forth like ping ping pong
You ring my bell like ding ding dong
Never met a man like you before
Never met a man like you before, ah, oh
Well, baby, you get better and better
The more I get to know ya, get to know ya, oh
It's impossible to get you outta my head
And I keep fighting and fighting the feeling
But I want ya, but I want ya, oh
I know I'm gonna love it, but we haven't even done it yet
I know we're both thinking
I wanna get you in your birthday suit
Who's gonna be the first to make the move?
You got any secret tattoos?
Ooh, goddamn, baby
Ooh, goddamn
I wanna get you in your birthday suit
Is it gonna happen in a hotel room?
You know I only got eyes for you
Ooh, goddamn, baby
Ooh, goddamn
God, I wanna get you in your birthday suit
Ba-ba-da-da-day, ah
God, I wanna get you in your birthday suit
Ba-ba-da-da-day, ah
You know that I only got eyes for you
Ba-ba-da-da-day, ah
God, I wanna get you in your birthday suit
Ba-ba-da-da-day, ah
God, I wanna get, God, I wanna get you
God, I wanna get, God, I wanna get you
God, I wanna get you in your birthday suit
(Your birthday suit, your birthday suit, ow)
Bum, bum, bum
Ba-da, dee-dee, ba-ba, ba-ba-ba-ba-ba
Bum, bum, dum
Da-da, da-da, da-da, ow