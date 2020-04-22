Song Lyrics of 'Black And White' by Niall Horan

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 14:00:36 IST

That first night we were standing at your door
Fumbling for your keys, then I kissed you
Ask me if I want to come inside
'Cause we didn't want to end the night
Then you took my hand, and I followed you

Yeah, I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a star lit night
In all your gorgeous colors
I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

See you standing in your dress
Swear in front of all our friends
There'll never be another
I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

Now, we're sitting here in your living room
Telling stories while we share a drink or two
And there's a vision I've been holding in my mind
We're 65 and you ask
"When did I first know?" I always knew

Yeah, I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a star lit night
In all your gorgeous colors

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life
See you standing in your dress
Swear in front of all our friends
There'll never be another
I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

I want the world to witness
When we finally say I do
It's the way you love

I gotta give it back to you
I can't promise picket fences
Or sunny afternoons
But, at night when I close my eyes

I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a star lit night
There'll never be another
I promise that I'll love ya

I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a star lit night
In all your gorgeous colors
I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

See you standing in your dress
Swear in front of all our friends
There'll never be another
I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

There'll never be another
I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

